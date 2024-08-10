|
10.08.2024 16:00:00
Apple Says No to Nvidia GPUs. Is This the End for Nvidia?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the best stocks to invest in since the start of 2023. Its climb centers around the massive demand for artificial intelligence (AI) computing power. A lot of this demand comes from big tech players, but one big tech company recently said no to Nvidia.Although Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was late to the artificial intelligence game, its product was highly anticipated. To many people's surprise, Apple didn't use Nvidia GPUs (graphics processing units) to create its AI model. Could this be a sign that Nvidia's GPU empire is starting to crack?Nvidia's GPUs have become incredibly popular for running AI workloads. Nvidia's GPUs are best in class, and it has industry-leading software available to help squeeze out every bit of performance from the GPUs. This is important as these servers that run AI models contain thousands of GPUs. GPUs are a top choice for this kind of workload because they can perform many calculations in parallel, unlike central processing units (CPUs) found in PCs. They are also good at other tasks, like cryptocurrency mining, engineering simulations, and drug discovery.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
