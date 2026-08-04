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04.08.2026 22:11:48

Apple Seeks Court Order To Block OpenAI AI Device Development In Trade Secrets Dispute

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has stepped up its trade-secrets lawsuit against OpenAI, asking a court for a preliminary injunction that would stop the company from developing an AI device or any other products that Apple says may be built using its proprietary technology.

Apple also says its investigation has turned up signs that more former employees may have been involved. In a new filing, Apple requested expedited discovery from OpenAI; the hardware startup co-founded by former Apple designer Jony Ive; and former Apple employees Chang Liu and Tang Yew Tan.

Apple said it has identified 11 additional former employees who may have witnessed or taken part in the alleged misuse of confidential information.

According to the filing, some former employees discussed Apple's proprietary information before joining OpenAI. Apple also alleges that one individual took screenshots of confidential documents tied to an unreleased Apple product before an interview with the AI company. Apple further claims that several former employees now at OpenAI reached out after the lawsuit was filed to return Apple-issued devices they had kept.

OpenAI denied the allegations, calling Apple's injunction request "based on false information" and "completely unnecessary." The company said it neither has nor wants Apple's trade secrets and argued that Apple's claims ignore security gaps that allowed former employees to retain access to internal systems.

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