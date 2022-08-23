|
23.08.2022 16:17:00
Apple Sees This Business Reaching $10 Billion Soon
About three months ago, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) made a small but notable change to its corporate structure. Its VP of advertising, Todd Teresi, started reporting directly to Eddy Cue, who oversees all of Apple's Services business.That's apparently just the start of a big push for the advertising business. Since then, Apple's made more moves to grow the business, and Teresi said his goal is to grow the business to more than $10 billion in annual revenue.Apple's advertising business is relatively small for a company with an installed base of over 1.8 billion devices. The company currently generates about $4 billion in annual revenue, which pales in comparison to advertising giants like Meta Platforms, Alphabet, or even Amazon. The smallest of that group, Amazon, has an advertising business nearly an order of magnitude larger than Apple.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|22.08.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.08.22
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.07.22
|Apple Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.08.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.08.22
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.07.22
|Apple Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.08.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.08.22
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.07.22
|Apple Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.07.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.07.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.07.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.06.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|168,20
|-0,36%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVorsichtige Erholungsbewegung nach Abverkauf zum Wochenstart: Wall Street gespalten -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt schloss den Dienstagshandel auf grünem Terrain ab. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer beendete das Tagesgeschäft knapp unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die US-Börsen tendieren uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag abwärts.