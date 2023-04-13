13.04.2023 14:19:05

Apple Sets 2025 Target To Use 100% Recycled Cobalt In Batteries - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) said, by 2025, all Apple-designed batteries will be made with 100 percent recycled cobalt, and magnets in Apple devices will use 100 percent recycled rare earth elements. Also, all Apple-designed printed circuit boards will use 100 percent recycled tin soldering and 100 percent recycled gold plating.

The company noted that it has significantly expanded the use of 100 percent certified recycled cobalt over the past three years.

In 2022, about 20 percent of all material shipped in Apple products came from recycled or renewable sources.

In the transition to recycled and renewable content, the company has prioritized 14 materials that together account for nearly 90 percent of the material shipped in Apple products: aluminum, cobalt, copper, glass, gold, lithium, paper, plastics, rare earth elements, steel, tantalum, tin, tungsten, and zinc.

