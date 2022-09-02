Apple Settles Developer Lawsuit Over App Store Rejections

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. has settled a lawsuit with an app developer over App Store review actions, rejections and scams, reports said citing court filings.

The lawsuit was filed in March 2021 by app developer Kosta Eleftheriou in California's Superior Court in Santa Clara County. In the filing, he had accused the company of unfairly rejecting his own app from the App Store that was later targeted by scammers, resulting in revenue loss.

In his complaint, he alleged that Apple rejected his FlickType Apple Watch keyboard app from the App Store, but later approved other keyboard apps that copied the same technology of his app to publish to the App Store.

According to him, Apple's move seemingly contradicted its claim that the FlickType keyboard offered a poor user experience.

Later, when his keyboard app was allowed to reenter the App Store, consumers went for the better-rated alternatives due to which FlickType's revenue declined sharply.

The parties were engaged in court calls, and the court filings reportedly showed a request to dismiss the suit after they came to an agreement.