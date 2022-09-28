Apple Shelves Plans To Boost IPhone 14 Production Targets On Lower Demand: Report

(RTTNews) - iPhone maker Apple, Inc. has shelved its plans to boost production of the recently launched iPhone 14 line up after seeing a lower than anticipated demand for the highly popular smartphones, according to a Bloomberg report.

he company had also asked suppliers and assemblers to be ready for the boost in production few weeks ago.

The company's original aim was reportedly to produce 90 million iPhone handsets in the second half of the year, roughly in line with the prior-year period. However, it had renewed its plans and was looking to boost production by another 6 million handsets in anticipation of a surge in demand for the newly launched handsets.

Apple had its next-gen flagship smartphones the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max at its "Far Out" event in Cupertino, California in the first week of September.