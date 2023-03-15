|
15.03.2023 14:00:00
Apple Stock: Bear vs. Bull
In 2022, economic challenges led the Nasdaq Composite index to plunge 33% over 12 months. The sell-off led to countless tech and consumer-reliant companies suffering steep stock declines. However, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) remained one of the few companies to outperform the market, with its shares falling a somewhat more moderate 26.8% in the same period. The tech titan's reputation as a reliable buy has led it to amass the largest market capitalization in the world at $2.4 trillion. As a result, there are a lot of bull arguments for Apple's stock. However, before adding the company to your portfolio, you should also be aware of its faults. Here are the bear and bull cases when it comes to Apple's stock. Towards the end of 2022, a spike in COVID-19 cases in China led to production strains in factories, with Wall Street questioning Apple's reliance on the country for manufacturing, particularly for its iPhones. In fiscal 2022, the iPhone accounted for 52% of Apple's total revenue. So when it was revealed that Foxconn (or Hon Hai Precision Industry), which produces about 70% of all iPhones, could suffer production declines of up to 30% amid pandemic restrictions, Apple's stock fell almost 14% between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 of last year. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|07.03.23
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|01.03.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.02.23
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|06.02.23
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|03.02.23
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.03.23
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|01.03.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.02.23
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|06.02.23
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|03.02.23
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.03.23
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|01.03.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.02.23
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|06.02.23
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|03.02.23
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.01.23
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|07.11.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|31.10.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.09.22
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.09.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|6 065,00
|1,08%
|Apple Inc.
|145,52
|1,31%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Zinserhöhung im Fokus: Dow in grün -- ATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der US-Leitindex bewegt sich am Donnerstag zunehmend im Plus. Der heimische Aktienmarkt ist im Verlauf des Donnerstagshandels ins Minus gedreht. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich freundlich. An den Börsen in Fernost übernahmen am Donnerstag die Bären das Ruder.