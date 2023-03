Apple Stock: Bear vs. Bull

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In 2022, economic challenges led the Nasdaq Composite index to plunge 33% over 12 months. The sell-off led to countless tech and consumer-reliant companies suffering steep stock declines. However, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) remained one of the few companies to outperform the market, with its shares falling a somewhat more moderate 26.8% in the same period. The tech titan's reputation as a reliable buy has led it to amass the largest market capitalization in the world at $2.4 trillion. As a result, there are a lot of bull arguments for Apple's stock. However, before adding the company to your portfolio, you should also be aware of its faults. Here are the bear and bull cases when it comes to Apple's stock. Towards the end of 2022, a spike in COVID-19 cases in China led to production strains in factories, with Wall Street questioning Apple's reliance on the country for manufacturing, particularly for its iPhones. In fiscal 2022, the iPhone accounted for 52% of Apple's total revenue. So when it was revealed that Foxconn (or Hon Hai Precision Industry), which produces about 70% of all iPhones, could suffer production declines of up to 30% amid pandemic restrictions, Apple's stock fell almost 14% between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 of last year.