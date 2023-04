Apple Stock: Bear vs. Bull

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year was tough for the tech industry, with countless stocks affected by a sell-off. Some of the world's most valuable companies were hit hard by steep rises in inflation, curbing consumer spending. However, the economically challenging year brought to light the strengths and weaknesses of many businesses. For instance, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) proved its resilience by outperforming many of its peers throughout 2022. Data by YChartsContinue reading