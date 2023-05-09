|
09.05.2023 15:37:00
Apple Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock rallied 5% on May 5 after the tech giant posted its latest earnings report. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on April 1, its revenue dipped 2.5% year over year to $94.8 billion but still surpassed analysts' estimates by approximately $2 billion. Its earnings stayed flat at $1.52 per share, but that also cleared the consensus forecast by $0.09 per share.At first glance, Apple's growth rates seem anemic -- especially for a stock that has already rallied 34% this year versus the S&P 500's 8% gain. But if we dig deeper, we can find plenty of reasons to be both bearish and bullish on its future.Image source: Apple.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!