20.01.2023 12:27:00
Apple Stock: Bull vs. Bear
With a market capitalization of roughly $2.16 trillion, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stands as the world's largest publicly traded company -- and it's actually held up pretty well against the broad-based sell-off for technology stocks. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index has fallen roughly 25.5% over the last year, Apple has dipped "only" 21.5% across the stretch. With the company still posting incredible profits, should investors be buying Apple stock amid the broader valuation pullback for the tech sector? Or does the massive tech titan still present too much downside risk at current prices? Read on for a look at bullish and bearish theses presented by two Motley Fool contributors. Image source: Apple.Continue reading
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|19.01.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.01.23
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|03.01.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.12.22
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.12.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
