20.09.2023 16:45:00
Apple Stock: Bull vs. Bear
As the world's most valuable company with a market cap of $2.7 trillion, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has a long history of offering investors consistent gains. The company has achieved record highs and has become one of the most dominant figures in tech.However, 2023 hasn't been easy. Apple's quarterly revenue has repeatedly slipped as macroeconomic headwinds have caught up with its product sales. Apple is making headway in high-growth markets like artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR), but it will take time to see a solid return on its investments. So before you load up on Apple shares, it's wise to consider the positives and potential negatives of its business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
20.09.23
Apple Neutral
UBS AG
19.09.23
Apple Buy
Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.09.23
Apple Neutral
UBS AG
13.09.23
Apple Equal Weight
Barclays Capital
13.09.23
Apple Overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade?
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
13 186,00
0,98%
Apple Inc.
164,30
-0,89%
