Apple Stock: Bull vs. Bear

As the world's most valuable company with a market cap of $2.7 trillion, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has a long history of offering investors consistent gains. The company has achieved record highs and has become one of the most dominant figures in tech.However, 2023 hasn't been easy. Apple 's quarterly revenue has repeatedly slipped as macroeconomic headwinds have caught up with its product sales. Apple is making headway in high-growth markets like artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR), but it will take time to see a solid return on its investments. So before you load up on Apple shares, it's wise to consider the positives and potential negatives of its business.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel