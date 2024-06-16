|
16.06.2024 09:30:00
Apple Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock recently hit an all-time high after it unveiled Apple Intelligence, its closely watched expansion into the generative artificial intelligence (AI) market. The sprawling update will add AI-powered tools to write, edit, and summarize messages; search photos and videos; and create images from circled text and typed prompts. It will also integrate OpenAI's ChatGPT into Siri and its other iOS, iPadOS, and MacOS applications.All of those new features could tighten Apple's grip on its customers and help it keep pace with its big tech peers in the artificial intelligence (AI) race, but will they actually move the needle for the company and drive its stock even higher?Let's take a closer look at Apple and see if it's the right time to buy, sell, or hold its high-flying stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
