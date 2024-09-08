|
08.09.2024 11:03:00
Apple Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Tech giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has seen a nice run-up this year. Shares have risen more than 15% year to date as of this writing. Bidding up the stock in 2024, investors seem convinced the company could benefit from its innovations in artificial intelligence (AI).While the iPhone maker might see a solid upgrade cycle for its new iPhones this year thanks to AI, this doesn't automatically make the stock a buy. Valuation matters, too -- and the stock's valuation is looking quite pricey. Of course, that doesn't necessarily make the stock a sell, either. Indeed, if I had to categorize the stock as either a buy, sell, or hold, I'd probably call it a hold.There's no denying that Apple sets a high standard in business. On its approximately $386 billion in trailing-12-month revenue, for instance, the company generated an astounding $104 billion in free cash flow. This, combined with the company's war chest of cash ($153 billion at the end of its most recent quarter), enabled it to buy back an incredible $96 billion worth of its own stock over this same period. And this is on top of the $15.1 billion it spent on dividends. Extraordinary!Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
07:30
|The curious case of Apple (Financial Times)
|
00:05
|FirstFT: PwC to send UK partner to run scandal-hit China business (Financial Times)
|
09.09.24
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|Montagshandel in New York: Zum Handelsende Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|Börse New York: Zum Ende des Montagshandels Gewinne im NASDAQ Composite (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones letztendlich im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|Apple launches iPhone 16 as it bets on AI future (Financial Times)
|
09.09.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones am Nachmittag freundlich (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|04.09.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.08.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.08.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.08.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.08.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.08.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|02.08.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|13 950,00
|-1,24%
|Apple Inc.
|199,70
|0,52%