Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

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07.06.2026 04:51:00

Apple Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

For years, the knock on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was that its growth had stalled. The iPhone was mature, the company seemed late to artificial intelligence (AI), and the stock spent much of 2025 lagging the market while investors waited for a reason to get excited again.But that story has changed.Shares recently touched an all-time high, and as of this writing, the stock has climbed about 13% in 2026 and is up more than 50% over the past 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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