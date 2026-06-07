Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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07.06.2026 04:51:00
Apple Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
For years, the knock on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was that its growth had stalled. The iPhone was mature, the company seemed late to artificial intelligence (AI), and the stock spent much of 2025 lagging the market while investors waited for a reason to get excited again.But that story has changed.Shares recently touched an all-time high, and as of this writing, the stock has climbed about 13% in 2026 and is up more than 50% over the past 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
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03.06.26
|Apple stärkt Präsenz in Deutschland: Entwicklerzentrum in Berlin - Aktien tiefer (dpa-AFX)
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02.06.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones beendet den Dienstagshandel im Plus (finanzen.at)
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02.06.26
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones verbucht am Nachmittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
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02.06.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones steigt am Dienstagmittag (finanzen.at)
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02.06.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Apple-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Apple-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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01.06.26
|Nvidia unveils PC ‘superchip’ in challenge to Apple and Intel (Financial Times)
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31.05.26
|Entscheidender Monat voraus? Darauf kommt es bei der Apple-Aktie im Juni an (finanzen.at)
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26.05.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones mittags mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)