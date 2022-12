Apple Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The largest company in the world by market cap is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). It has commanding power over the major indexes, too, making up 6.58% of the S&P 500 and 12.97% of the Nasdaq -100.Apple is currently underperforming the S&P 500 in 2022, as it is down 20% this year versus the S&P 500's 16%. However, it has helped save the Nasdaq-100 from even more pain, as that index is down 29% this year. But will Apple continue to bolster the Nasdaq-100? Or will it run out of steam in 2023? Let's find out.Continue reading