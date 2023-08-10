10.08.2023 13:26:00

Apple Stock: Buy the Dip?

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have pulled back significantly since the company's earnings report earlier this month. As of this writing, the stock has fallen a total of about 7% since the quarterly update on Aug. 3.This decline comes even though Apple returned to earnings growth during the quarter. Is this pullback a red flag or a buying opportunity?Here's a look at why Apple's earnings report may be better than it appears on the surface, and why the decline in the company's stock price may, indeed, represent a good buying opportunity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

04.08.23 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.08.23 Apple Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.08.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
03.08.23 Apple Neutral Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
01.08.23 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 10 654,00 1,14% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 161,60 -0,48% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen belasten: ATX schwächelt -- DAX gibt nach -- Chinesische Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Freitag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verliert ebenfalls. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts. Am US-Aktienmarkt gab es am Donnerstag eine positive Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen