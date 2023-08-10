|
10.08.2023 13:26:00
Apple Stock: Buy the Dip?
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have pulled back significantly since the company's earnings report earlier this month. As of this writing, the stock has fallen a total of about 7% since the quarterly update on Aug. 3.This decline comes even though Apple returned to earnings growth during the quarter. Is this pullback a red flag or a buying opportunity?Here's a look at why Apple's earnings report may be better than it appears on the surface, and why the decline in the company's stock price may, indeed, represent a good buying opportunity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|04.08.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.08.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|01.08.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.08.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.08.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|01.08.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.08.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.08.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.08.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.07.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.06.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|01.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.07.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.06.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|10 654,00
|1,14%
|Apple Inc.
|161,60
|-0,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen belasten: ATX schwächelt -- DAX gibt nach -- Chinesische Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Freitag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verliert ebenfalls. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts. Am US-Aktienmarkt gab es am Donnerstag eine positive Tendenz.