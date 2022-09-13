|
13.09.2022 11:16:00
Apple Stock: Headed to $220?
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose sharply on Monday as two analysts said they believed pre-orders for the newest iPhone models were looking good. Some investors may have worried that the new iPhone models, without any major changes to their form factors, would fail to provide sufficient catalysts for a meaningful upgrade cycle from smartphone users. But according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives and Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan, pre-order demand for the latest Apple smartphones is promising.Furthermore, both analysts are bullish on the stock. The more bullish of the two analysts, Ives, has an aggressive 12-month price target for the tech stock of $220. Impressively, this represents about 34%. A one-year return like this would not only be rewarding for shareholders, but likely even market-beating.Mohan and Ives, who have $185 and $220 12-month price targets for Apple shares, respectively, both cited the same data to support their optimistic notes to investors Monday morning. The stated delivery timeframes for orders of new iPhones on Apple's website are pushing out further (at a faster rate) than they were with previous-generation iPhone models, the two analysts say. This is true for both Apple's own website and mobile carrier websites, Mohan said.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|12.09.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.09.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.09.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.09.22
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|08.09.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|12.09.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.09.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.09.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.09.22
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|08.09.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|12.09.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.09.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|08.09.22
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|06.09.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.08.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.09.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.09.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.09.22
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|08.09.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|06.09.22
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|157,44
|-2,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Verbraucherpreisveröffentlichung: ATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX rutscht ab -- Wall Street in Rot -- Moderate Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fällt unter die Nulllinie zurück. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt rutscht am Nachmittag ins Minus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich nach Bekanntgabe der Inflationsdaten tiefer. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel mehrheitlich etwas höher.