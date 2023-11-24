|
24.11.2023 15:05:00
Apple Stock: Headed to $240?
Apple's shares (NASDAQ: AAPL) have had an astounding year, with an increase of over 45% in 2023. Despite such a significant gain, many analysts believe the stock still has room to grow. Indeed, of almost 40 analysts covering the stock, most recommend buying shares at the current level.Among some of the most optimistic Apple analysts is Ivan Feinseth, a financial analyst at Tigress Financial. Last week, Feinseth confidently raised his price target for the company's stock from $225 to $240 for the next 12 months. Moreover, he reaffirmed his "strong buy" rating for the tech stock. To put this in perspective, this target represents a potential gain of around 26% from the current trading price.Backing up Feinseth's upbeat view for Apple stock is a prediction that the company will see a reacceleration in its top-line growth rates in 2025. How can an investor remain so bullish even as the company's revenue fell nearly 1% year over year in fiscal Q4? First and foremost is Apple's strong momentum in its important high-margin services business. Its services revenue rose 16% year over year to an all-time quarterly record of $22.4 billion during fiscal Q4.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
14.11.23
|Deshalb ist Apple beim KI-Thema noch zurückhaltend - und was noch kommen könnte (finanzen.at)
|
04.11.23
|Shazam, Beats & Co: Diese Unternehmen hat sich der Apple-Konzern einverleibt (finanzen.at)
|
02.11.23
|Hart umkämpfter Streaming-Markt: Apple will Sportangebot bei Apple TV+ ausbauen (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.23
|Apple verliert mit iPhone Kampf um Marktführerschaft auf wichtigem chinesischen Markt (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.23
|Gerüchte um Rückzug von Apple-Chef Tim Cook bis 2025 - Wer sein Nachfolger werden könnte (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.23
|Apple-Chef Tim Cook verkauft Aktienpaket in Millionenhöhe - Was das für Apple-Anleger bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
22.09.23
|Projekt Titan: Diese Autokonzerne kommen als potenzielle Partner für das Apple Car in Frage (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.23
|Technologiepionier Steve Jobs: Das Leben des Apple Gründers (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|18 218,50
|3,51%
|Apple Inc.
|173,38
|-1,28%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht mit leichten Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Freitagshandel etwas zu. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls knapp in der Gewinnzone. Nach der "Thanksgiving"-Pause zeigten sich die US-Börsen am Freitag antriebslos. Am Freitag notierten die Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich.