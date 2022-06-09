|
09.06.2022 17:15:00
Apple Stock: The Bull and Bear Cases Today
The stock market is having a very lackluster 2022 so far. The S&P 500 has contracted 13% since the start of the year, and the Nasdaq Composite, which is heavy with technology stocks, which can be more speculative, has toppled 23% in the same time frame. Equities continue to battle an unfavorable economic and geopolitical environment that includes 40-year high inflation, higher interest rates, and concerns about the war between Russia and Ukraine.Even some of the world's star companies, like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), have been wounded by the current macro climate. The iPhone maker's business has held up very nicely compared to other big tech companies like FAANG counterparts Netflix and Meta Platforms, yet the stock has been punished, sinking 18% year to date.Let's discuss Apple's bull and bear case to help investors decide if they should add the stock to their portfolios now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
07.06.22
|Apple-Aktie schließt stärker: Apple stellt auf WWDC neuen M2-Prozessor vor - nächste MacBook-Generation (dpa-AFX)
|
30.05.22
|Starinvestor Michael Burry kauft Put-Optionen auf Apple-Aktie: Wette auf Aktiensturz (finanzen.at)
|
29.05.22
|Apple sucht offenbar nach Produktionsmöglichkeiten außerhalb von China (finanzen.at)
|
17.05.22
|Apple, IBM & Co.: Diese Unternehmen erhöhen ihre Gewinnausschüttungen (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.22
|Inflation belastet Apple in besonders hohem Ausmaß (finanzen.at)
|
24.04.22
|Faltbares iPhone voraus? Apple könnte ebenfalls in den Foldables-Markt eintreten (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.22
|Bricht Chinas Smartphone-Markt ein? Analysten sehen in Apple Krisengewinner (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.22
|Shazam, Beats & Co: Diese Unternehmen hat sich der Apple-Konzern einverleibt (finanzen.at)