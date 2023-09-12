|
12.09.2023 14:12:32
Apple Stock: Time to Buy the Dip?
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have taken a big hit in recent weeks, pulling back about 9% since Aug. 1. The decline is likely due to a combination of factors, including shares taking a breather after a huge run-up this year and concerns about China's move to ban iPhones at some of its central government agencies.Is the stock's slide a buying opportunity or a red flag signaling underlying problems that could be bad news for investors? One analyst is telling investors this week that the stock's decline has gone too far, presenting an attractive buying opportunity.Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring was the market's bold contrarian last week. Following a two-day 6% slide in the iPhone maker's stock as investors worried that the ban of iPhones at some central government agencies could be expanded, the analyst reiterated a $215 price target for the stock and said its pullback on China worries had been overdone.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!