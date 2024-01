Apple Stock: Time to Buy the Dip?

Following a great 2023 for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares, which soared 48% higher, the stock is taking a breather so far in 2024. Year to date, shares are down more than 3%. Is this an opportunity to buy shares of the iPhone maker, or is the stock's decline justified?To explore whether or not shares are attractive today, let's look at both the bear and bull cases for the tech stock.The bear case for Apple (the case against owning the stock) can be summarized in two points:Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel