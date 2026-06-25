Apple Stock Falls Nearly 5% Over Price Hike Of MacBook And IPad Models

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) stock fell 4.72 percent, declining $13.85 to $279.32 on Thursday, possibly after several media reports pointed out that the company had announced price increases across several MacBook and iPad models, citing rising component costs driven by growing demand from artificial intelligence data centers.

The stock is currently trading at $279.32, compared with its previous close of $293.17 on the Nasdaq. Shares opened at $287.51 and traded between $276.44 and $288.80 during the session. Trading volume reached 34.88 million shares, compared with the average daily volume of 47.87 million shares.

AAPL shares have traded between $199.26 and $317.40 over the past 52 weeks.