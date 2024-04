Apple Stock Has 20% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Growth concerns keep dogging Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). The Cupertino colossus abandoned plans to build its electric car, iPhone sales in China are drying up, and Apple even seems to have missed the boat on artificial intelligence -- to the extent it's had to ask Google for help). Share prices of Apple stock are down about $20 from recent highs hit in January.But that's not necessarily bad news for new investors.Up until recently, writes JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee, investors "have ... been averse to the premium valuation" of Apple stock. But now that Apple 's share price is a bit less premium, investors may be willing to give it a second look -- and once they do, they may like what they see.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel