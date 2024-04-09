09.04.2024 22:37:20

Apple Stock Has 47% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock is in a funk. Concerned by the company's late arrival to the artificial intelligence (AI) game (and its consequent need to iPhone Google for help), share prices of the iEverything stock are down about 12% since the start of 2024.And that's not all. Investors also seem worried Apple has lost its mojo in China. Last summer, the Chinese Communist Party banned the use of Apple iPhones in government offices, giving Chinese consumers a none-too-subtle cue that Apple is persona non grata in the Middle Kingdom. Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives called this "one of the more difficult China demand environments seen the last five years," in a note covered on TheFly.com on Tuesday. And yet, Ives suspects Apple will come out on top -- and urges investors not to miss the "forest for the trees." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

04.04.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
27.03.24 Apple Halten DZ BANK
27.03.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.03.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
22.03.24 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 8 723,00 -1,93% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 156,40 0,72% Apple Inc.

