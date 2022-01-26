|
26.01.2022 17:25:00
Apple Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week
If Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a major piece of your portfolio, you're probably not hurting as badly as many of your fellow investors. A lot of growth stock investors have been pummeled since essentially February of last year, but the world's most valuable company by market cap has held up considerably better. Apple stock actually hit an all-time high this month. It has shown signs of mortality since its Jan. 4 peak, when it became the first company to top $3 trillion in market capitalization. It was trading nearly 13% below its high as of Tuesday's close. Most investors would love to be just 13% below their peak portfolio values. Apple isn't just a bellwether. It's, well, better. This doesn't mean that Apple investors can ignore the market gyrations. It also doesn't mean that shareholders in the class act of Cupertino can just snooze through this week. Apple reports fresh financials shortly after Thursday's market close, and as steady as Apple has been through the sharp correction in tech and growth stocks, it will likely lead the market higher or lower by the end of the week.Continue reading
