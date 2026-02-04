Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
04.02.2026 20:26:00
Apple Stock Investors Just Got Fantastic News From Tim Cook
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has had plenty of doubters, especially over the past few years. Some feared that President Donald Trump's tariffs would significantly harm the business, since the tech giant does most of its manufacturing abroad, especially in China. Others continue to worry that Apple's legal troubles will catch up to it.And still others think that since the iPhone no longer generates the excitement it once did, it can't drive strong sales growth anymore. However, Apple is proving that one of those fears is a bit overstated. Let's see what the company's CEO, Tim Cook, recently said.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
|
05.02.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones notiert am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Handelsende fester (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones verbucht Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones-Anleger greifen am Mittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones zum Start mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)