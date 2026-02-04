Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.02.2026 20:26:00

Apple Stock Investors Just Got Fantastic News From Tim Cook

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has had plenty of doubters, especially over the past few years. Some feared that President Donald Trump's tariffs would significantly harm the business, since the tech giant does most of its manufacturing abroad, especially in China. Others continue to worry that Apple's legal troubles will catch up to it.And still others think that since the iPhone no longer generates the excitement it once did, it can't drive strong sales growth anymore. However, Apple is proving that one of those fears is a bit overstated. Let's see what the company's CEO, Tim Cook, recently said.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

mehr Nachrichten