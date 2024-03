Apple Stock Is About to Get Dangerously Close to Its 52-Week Low (and It Doesn't Even Have to Go Down)

Investors in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are not having a good 2024. The stock is down over 10% year to date, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are up over 9%.It's difficult for such a heavily weighted stock to underperform the broader benchmarks by that much in a short time. But Apple is dealing with several very real challenges and has largely missed out on the tech rally that is being fueled by artificial intelligence (AI).As of March 22, Apple is now just 10.5% away from its 52-week low during a time when many other tech stocks are setting new all-time highs. Here's why Apple is about to get even closer to its 52-week low even if the stock stays where it is, and whether you should buy it now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel