03.11.2022 10:40:00
Apple Stock Is Outperforming in a Down Market. Is It Time to Buy?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) needs little introduction. With a market valuation of $2.4 trillion, it's the largest publicly traded company in America -- even after factoring in a 16% decline in its stock price year-to-date. Apple didn't build its business in a single year. It's a story that investors should observe over the long term because, since it was listed on the stock exchange in 1982, it has generated a return of more than 117,600%. In other words, an investment of just $10,000 back then would be worth more than $11.76 million today -- assuming you held on the entire time. Last week, the multinational tech giant released its full-year financial results for its fiscal 2022, which ended Sept. 24. The results beat Wall Street expectations on revenue and earnings per share, but they also reflected some weaknesses in a few different areas.Continue reading
