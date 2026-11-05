Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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05.11.2026 14:30:00
Apple Stock Is Up 22%, but 1 Slowing Business Could Test That Valuation
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock is up about 22% this year through Nov. 3, roughly double the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) 11% gain. That run has pushed the stock to a valuation of about 38 times earnings. One reason Apple has deserved that premium is steady growth in its high-margin services business, making the recent slowdown worth a closer look.
In Apple's fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, which ended Sept. 26, services growth slowed to 10% year over year, down from about 12% the prior quarter, and management said it expects 8% to 9% in fiscal 2027 Q1, citing headwinds from third-party licensing and shifts in foreign currency exchange rates. Notably, in Apple's annual report for fiscal 2026, it did not describe the App Store as a driver of services segment growth, listing only advertising and cloud services.
The slowing growth of the services business matters because it is Apple's profit engine. Services revenue came with a 76% gross margin last fiscal year, nearly double its 39% gross margin on products. And services accounted for 40% of Apple's gross profit.
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Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.11.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.11.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.11.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.11.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.11.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.11.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.11.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.26
|Apple Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.11.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|28 900,00
|-1,43%
|Apple Inc.
|307,60
|0,13%
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