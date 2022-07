Apple Stock This Earnings Season: Buy or Sell?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have gained some momentum over the past month thanks to a small tech stock rally, but the iPhone maker will be facing a litmus test when it releases its fiscal 2022 third-quarter earnings report on July 28.Apple stock is down 18% so far in 2022 in the wake of the broad market sell-off, so it trades at an attractive valuation right now. That might tempt investors to buy shares before it releases its quarterly results, as a strong showing could send the stock higher. But then, the global smartphone market hasn't been in the best shape this year, and that could hurt the company's biggest business.So investors might be undecided about what to do with Apple stock this earnings season. Should they be buying in anticipation of more gains? Or will it be a good idea to sell this tech stock and cut any further losses? Let's find out.