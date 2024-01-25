25.01.2024 15:01:00

Apple Stock's Valuation Demands a Return to Revenue Growth. Can It Deliver?

With Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares rising more than 40% over the past year, investor expectations for the company are much higher now than they were a year ago. The tech giant must now demonstrate a return to growth. Even more, Apple will need to show investors its growth rate can accelerate to meaningful levels.Investors will get an early glimpse into the company's fiscal 2024 momentum when Apple reports earnings next week. Can the tech company return to growth and guide for continued momentum?Tough comparisons, foreign-exchange headwinds, and an uneven macroeconomic environment weighed on Apple's fiscal 2023 performance. Total revenue for the year declined, but those declines improved as the year progressed.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

