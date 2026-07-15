OpenAI Aktie
WKN DE: OPAI01 / ISIN: NET0OPENAI01
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15.07.2026 18:06:00
Apple Sues OpenAI, Here's What It Means for Oracle and Microsoft Investors
Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) lawsuit against OpenAI has consequences that go beyond the two companies and raise questions for investors in Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Both companies have significant ties to OpenAI, and those ties are arguably why the two stocks have notably underperformed this year.The consumer electronics giant alleges that OpenAI stole trade secrets from Apple and instructed staff hired from Apple on how to do so. These are serious allegations, and while they are focused on the hardware side (OpenAI is believed to be developing a device that could challenge the iPhone in the future), they could materially impact OpenAI's reputation, position in Apple's ecosystem, its nascent hardware business, and its intended initial public offering (IPO). Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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