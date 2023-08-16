|
16.08.2023 10:37:31
Apple Supplier Kickstarts iPhone 15 Production In India, Airpods Next In Line: Report
This story was first published on the Benzinga India Portal.Taiwanese electronics major Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF), better known as Foxconn, has reportedly begun the production of Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) upcoming iPhone 15 in Tamil Nadu, India as the smartphone giant looks to close the gap between shipments from India and China.What Happened: The manufacturing of the latest edition of the iPhone is taking place at a Foxconn plant in Sriperumbudur, the Times of India reported. The latest move aligns with Apple’s ongoing efforts to diversify its manufacturing away from China, as it looks to ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|04.08.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.08.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|01.08.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.08.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.08.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|01.08.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.08.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.08.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.08.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.07.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.06.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|01.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.07.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.06.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|163,14
|0,33%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Fed-Protokoll: ATX beendet Handel fester -- DAX schließt moderat im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Mittwoch zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte leichte Gewinne. Die US-Märkte präsentieren sich gespalten. An den asiatischen Börsen dominierten zur Wochenmitte die Bären.