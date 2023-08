Apple Supplier Kickstarts iPhone 15 Production In India, Airpods Next In Line: Report

This story was first published on the Benzinga India Portal.Taiwanese electronics major Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF), better known as Foxconn, has reportedly begun the production of Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) upcoming iPhone 15 in Tamil Nadu, India as the smartphone giant looks to close the gap between shipments from India and China.What Happened: The manufacturing of the latest edition of the iPhone is taking place at a Foxconn plant in Sriperumbudur, the Times of India reported. The latest move aligns with Apple’s ongoing efforts to diversify its manufacturing away from China, as it looks to ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel