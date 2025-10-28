Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
|
28.10.2025 10:38:31
Apple Supplier Qorvo's Shares Surge 11% Pre-Market On Tuesday — What's Going On?
Shares of Apple supplier Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) surged 11% in pre-market trade on Tuesday, after a report said rival Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) held talks in recent months to buy the company. Qorvo’s $8 Billion Market CapSkyworks, which supplies radio frequency chips to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and other smartphone makers, has a market cap of about $11 billion, while Qorvo’s market cap stands at over $8 billion, as per Benzinga Pro data. The deal was first reported by ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!