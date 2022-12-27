Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON - Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen-w-
Apple Supplier TSMC To Start Production Of 3nm Chips Soon: Reports

(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) main chip supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) will reportedly start mass production of its 3-nanometer chip in the coming days.

According to Digitimes, TSMC is scheduled to hold a ceremony at Fab 18 at the Southern Taiwan Science Park on December 29 to mark the start of commercial production of chips using 3nm process technology.

Apple will be the first to reap the benefits of the next-gen tech. Previous reports had suggested that Apple was on track to upgrade its next-generation devices in 2023 with an M2 Pro chip.

Current reports say that Apple is planning to implement its M2 Pro chip based on TSMC's 3nm node in its upcoming MacBook 14 and 16, Mac Studio and Mac mini.

Moving forward, the iPhone maker's A17 Bionic and the M3 chip will also be based on an enhanced 3nm production process from TSMC.

The 3 nm process is the next die shrink after the 5 nanometer MOSFET (metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor) technology node.

