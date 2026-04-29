Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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29.04.2026 13:51:20
Apple switches CEO: What it means for the tech giant
Apple's top hardware engineer John Ternus will lead the $4 trillion iPhone maker, as Tim Cook steps back. Will Apple chase rivals for the smartest intelligence, or deliver the best personal AI experience?Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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