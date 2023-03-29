Apple To Open Fifth Retail Store In South Korea Later This Week

(RTTNews) - Apple will open its fifth retail store in South Korea later this week.

Apple Gangnam will open in Seoul's posh southern district of Gangnam on Friday offering the latest Apple products, including the new iPhone 14.

Apple Gangnam will welcome its first visitors on Friday, March 31, at 5 p.m. local time. Apple Gangnam's grand opening is by reservation only. Registration starts on March 29 at 8 a.m. The new store has about 150 retail team members who collectively speak more than a dozen languages, Apple said in a statement.

Apple opened its first store in South Korea, Apple Garosugil, in 2018 and opened three more Seoul stores, in Yeouido, Myeongdong and Jamsil.

Recently, the long-awaited Apple Pay launched in South Korea, where customers can experience the service in all five Apple Store locations.