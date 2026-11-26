Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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26.11.2026 10:23:36
Apple To Open New Store In Hyderabad, Expanding Indian Retail Business
(RTTNews) - Tech major Apple Inc. (AAPL) is planning to expand its Indian retail network, with the opening of a new store in Hyderabad, a major Indian City, next month.
The 7th Apple store in India, Apple Kukatpally, will be opened on December 10.
Apple's research and development as well as retail customer care teams are already based in Hyderabad.
In India, one of the biggest markets in the world, the iPhone maker so far has retail stores in Delhi, Noida, Pune, Bangalore, and two stores in Mumbai, along with Apple Store online.
During the fourth-quarter earnings call in early November, Apple had stated that it recorded double-digit growth in both developed and emerging markets, with all-time records in markets like India.
The firm also set a September quarter record for upgraders in India, along with the U.S. and China Mainland.
in India, the company recently launched Apple Pay with Axis Bank, bringing the seamless, safe, secure way to pay to the country.
On the Nasdaq, Apple shares closed Wednesday's regular trading at $355.58, up 0.43 percent. In the extended trading, the shares dropped 0.13%.
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Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|23.11.26
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.11.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.11.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.11.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.26
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.11.26
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.11.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.11.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.11.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.26
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.11.26
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.11.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.11.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.26
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.11.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.26
|Apple Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.11.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.11.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.11.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|324,35
|-0,18%
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