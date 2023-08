Apple To Reportedly Shift 20% Of iPhone 15 Production To India As It Further Cuts China Reliance

This story was first published on the Benzinga India portal.Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) faced a host of initial iPhone 14 sales setbacks due to a COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent riots at Apple’s largest Chinese factory, the company has strategized not to face such pitfalls again. With the aim of decentralizing its supply chain from China, Apple is investing heavily in producing the new iPhone 15 in India.What Happened? Apple aims to manufacture 15 million iPhone 15 units in India this year, states a Nikkei report. Previously, India lagged one year behind China in new iPhone production, but in ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel