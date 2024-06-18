+++ Österreichs Emittent des Jahres bestätigt ?? 18. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++-w-
19.06.2024 01:29:40

Apple turns to third parties for ‘buy now, pay later’ after sunsetting product

ALTHOUGH Apple is discontinuing its buy now, pay later (BNPL) service launched last year, the company is sticking with the product, with a successor to the offering launching later this year via third parties such as Affirm.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times

