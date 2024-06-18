|
19.06.2024 01:29:40
Apple turns to third parties for ‘buy now, pay later’ after sunsetting product
ALTHOUGH Apple is discontinuing its buy now, pay later (BNPL) service launched last year, the company is sticking with the product, with a successor to the offering launching later this year via third parties such as Affirm.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
