Apple Unveils Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro For IPad For Video, Music Creators

(RTTNews) - Tech major Apple unveiled Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad with powerful features to deliver the ultimate mobile studio for video and music creators.

Beginning Tuesday, May 23, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad will be available on the App Store as subscriptions.

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad will each be available on the App Store for $4.99 per month or $49 per year with a one-month free trial.

The compny noted that these Pro apps bring all-new touch interfaces that allow users to enhance their workflows with the immediacy and intuitiveness of Multi-Touch.

Final Cut Pro for iPad offers a powerful set of tools for video creators to record, edit, finish, and share, all from one portable device. Further, Logic Pro for iPad for professional music creation comes with a complete collection of sophisticated tools for songwriting, beat making, recording, editing, and mixing.

Final Cut Pro is compatible with M1 chip iPad models or later, and Logic Pro will be available on A12 Bionic chip iPad models or later. Apple noted that Final Cut Pro for iPad and Logic Pro for iPad require iPadOS 16.4.

Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said, "We're excited to introduce Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, allowing creators to unleash their creativity in new ways and in even more places. With a powerful set of intuitive tools designed for the portability, performance, and touch-first interface of iPad, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro deliver the ultimate mobile studio."