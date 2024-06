Apple Unveils Its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Plans. Is This a Signal to Buy the Stock?

Earlier this month, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) unveiled its long-awaited entrance into the artificial intelligence (AI) race at its Worldwide Developers Conference. As per usual, Apple has not been at the forefront of this technological shift, instead waiting patiently to jump in at the right time.Let's look at the announcements and some of the new features the company introduced and what this could mean for the stock.The biggest announcement to come out of Apple's development conference was its introduction of Apple Intelligence, which will power generative AI features across its devices. The company also said it will set a new standard for privacy when it comes to using AI through its Private Cloud Compute.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel