Apple Unveils New IPad Pros, IPad And Apple TV 4K

(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday unveiled new versions of its iPad Pros, a new redesigned iPad and an updated version of the Apple TV 4K.

The new updated versions of the iPad Pro 12.9" and iPad Pro 11" models are powered by Apple's latest M2 processor. The new models also boast a hover feature on the Apple Pencil, improved connectivity, and updated camera features.

The new iPad Pro is available to order starting today, and in stores beginning Wednesday, October 26. The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 for the Wi-Fi model and $999 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model; the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,099 for the Wi-Fi model, and $1,299 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

"The next-generation iPad Pro pushes the boundaries of what's possible on iPad, bringing even more versatility, power, and portability to the ultimate iPad experience," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "Powered by the M2 chip, the new iPad Pro features incredible performance and the most advanced technologies, including a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience, ProRes video capture, superfast wireless connectivity, and powerful iPadOS 16 features. There's nothing else like it."

Meanwhile, the new redesigned iPad is thinner, with flat sides and sports a bigger 10.9-inch 2360x1640px IPS LCD with 500 nits. The 10th gen iPad runs on the A14 Bionic chip with a 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine.

The tablet is available in Silver, Blue, Pink, and Yellow, and in 64GB and 256GB trim, with Wi-Fi model starting at $449 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models starting at $599. The new iPad is available to order starting today, with availability in stores beginning Wednesday, October 26.

Apple also launched the next generation Apple TV 4K, which is driven by the A15 Bionic chip. The new Apple TV 4K is available in two configurations: Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi), which offers 64GB of storage; and Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet), which offers support for Gigabit Ethernet for fast networking and streaming, Thread mesh networking protocol to connect even more smart home accessories, and twice the storage for apps and games (128GB).

Customers can order the new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote today at a new starting price of $129, with availability beginning Friday, November 4.