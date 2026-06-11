Apple Aktie

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WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

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11.06.2026 18:00:00

Apple Unveils Siri AI. Here's Why It's Not Impressing Investors

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) held its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) this week, showcasing new features and developer tools. The excitement and anticipation were around long-awaited artificial intelligence (AI) features for its iPhones. Apple unveiled Siri AI, which is a more enhanced version of its personal assistant.While that's a great sign that Apple is finally catching up to rivals, investors and analysts didn't appear all that impressed; the tech stock didn't surge on the news. Here's why Siri AI's launch may have been underwhelming.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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