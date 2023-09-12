Apple Unveils Watch Ultra 2, AirPods Pro With USB-C Charging

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) revealed its latest products on Tuesday, including the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the second generation of AirPods Pro, which now have USB-C charging capabilities.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 boasts various features such as the S9 SiP, an improved display, expanded altitude range, on-device Siri, and advanced capabilities for water sports. The watch runs on the watchOS 10 and includes redesigned apps, new cycling experiences, and features to help explore the outdoors.

Customers can now opt for a carbon-neutral option for any Apple Watch, which is a significant step towards Apple's 2030 plan to be carbon-neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030.

The Ultra 2 is powered by custom Apple silicon in the all-new S9 SiP and a new 4-core Neural Engine that processes machine learning tasks up to twice as fast as the original Ultra. The Digital Crown and Taptic Engine, along with gestures like tap, swipe, wrist raise, and cover to mute, make the Ultra 2 user-friendly and intuitive.

The second generation of AirPods Pro now has MagSafe Charging (USB-C) and offers exceptional sound quality, advanced noise cancellation, a transparency mode, and a more immersive spatial audio experience. They also come with an expanded range of ear tip sizes for a better fit and improved dust resistance, making them perfect for outdoor adventures.

With iOS 17, users can enjoy new features like Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness. The AirPods Pro are even more convenient and durable now, with a USB-C connector that allows for easy charging of Mac, iPad, and iPhone 15 models.

The AirPods Pro is also eco-friendly, made with 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets and recycled gold in the plating of multiple printed circuit boards. The earbuds are free of harmful substances like mercury, BFRs, PVC, and beryllium. The redesigned packaging uses fiber-based materials, bringing Apple closer to its goal of eliminating plastic from all packaging by 2025.

Both the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) can be ordered now and will be available for purchase beginning Friday, September 22.