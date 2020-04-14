Apple Valley Hyundai Expands Remote Services, Offers Payment Deferrals

WINCHESTER, Va., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SARS-CoV-2 virus—more commonly called COVID-19—has greatly affected many people and businesses. In order to accommodate the COVID-19 pandemic, companies have adopted new policies and financial deferral plans with the aim of helping as many people as possible. Hyundai was one of the first to offer multiple relief programs to customers. Similarly, Apple Valley Hyundai, the Virginia dealership, has adapted old services into online forms and created new programs to better attend to customer needs while keeping both customers and employees safe.

Hyundai Motor Finance has developed three different programs, one for existing customers and two for new customers. Existing eligible customers can apply for a 30-day payment extension. If approved, this extension can be used up to three times. New customers can utilize a 90-day payment deferral option, meaning no payment is due for 90 days after the purchase of an eligible Hyundai vehicle. New customers can also apply for Hyundai Job Loss Protection via their Hyundai Motor Finance accounts.

Apple Valley Hyundai has transitioned many services online. Multiple processes that usually require buyers to be on-site can now be completed remotely. For instance, the buying process, which usually involves multiple trips to a dealership, can be started and finished without setting foot at the dealership. New services, like home test drives and vehicle purchase delivery, have been put in place to facilitate the remote programs. Similar systems have been put in place for vehicle maintenance, like online appointment scheduling, shuttle services and after-hours vehicle drop-off.

Interested parties should visit the Apple Valley Hyundai website at https://www.applevalleyhyundai.com/ or call 855-463-5530. Apple Valley Hyundai is located at 2934 Valley Avenue, Winchester.

