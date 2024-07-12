12.07.2024 23:58:12

Apple Vision Pro Debuts In UK, Canada, France, Australia, Germany

(RTTNews) - Apple's (AAPL) Vision Pro headset is now available in Apple stores across the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, and Australia.

Previously, the mixed reality device was only available in Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, mainland China, and the United States.

The device, touted as "the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created" by CEO Tim Cook, seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world and unlocks powerful spatial experiences in visionOS, controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible - a user's eyes, hands, and voice, the tech giant stated earlier.

However, the device received mixed reviews soon after its launch in the U.S. While some were impressed with the technology, others raised concerns about its functionality, ease of use, and comfort during extended use.

The $3,500 headset's demand also declined over the time. Its overall sales is less likely to surpass 500,000 units in 2024, according to market tracker IDC.

The iPhone maker expects that the recent international launch would offset the dwindling US sales.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

12.07.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
08.07.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
01.07.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
28.06.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.06.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 212,75 1,29% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Neue Rekorde an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Sitzung am Freitag auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street verbuchte Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden zum Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen