Broadcom Aktie

Broadcom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073

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21.10.2026 14:32:02

Apple vs. Broadcom: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As the technology landscape evolves, investors must decide between established consumer giants and the infrastructure providers powering the next era. Choosing between Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) depends on your specific goals.

Apple is defined by its integrated ecosystem of premium hardware and recurring service revenue. Broadcom focuses on the critical backend components that drive data centers and enterprise software. Both companies are central to the modern economy, but they serve very different niches for everyday investors.

Apple operates a massive global business centered on its iconic hardware devices and growing suite of digital services. The company sells the iPhone, Mac, and iPad to a loyal global user base while expanding its reach through the App Store and Apple Pay. Its distribution model relies on a mix of direct retail sales and partnerships with cellular carriers that account for roughly 60% of its net sales.

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Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 28 080,00 1,59% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 307,25 0,34% Apple Inc.

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