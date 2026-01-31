Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
31.01.2026 03:36:00
Apple vs. Meta Platforms: Which "Magnificent Seven" Stock Is a Better Buy Right Now?
With earnings season underway, some of the biggest names in tech have already reported earnings, including over half of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks. Two of the Magnificent Seven stocks that have reported are worth a closer look: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Both tech giants reported results far above analysts' estimates this week, with double-digit revenue and earnings growth, and guided for a strong start to the calendar year as well.But which of these two tech stocks is a better buy? For me, it's an easy choice: Apple.Let me tell you why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|
30.01.26
|Meta, Microsoft and the tyranny of small differences (Financial Times)
|
30.01.26
|Meta, Microsoft and the tyranny of small differences (Financial Times)
|
29.01.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 gibt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels nach (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 gibt letztendlich nach (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Meta-Aktie reagiert positiv auf starke Quartalszahlen - bis zu 135 Milliarden Dollar für KI-Investitionen (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 gibt nachmittags nach (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 liegt nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Apple buys Israeli start-up Q.AI for close to $2bn in race to build AI devices (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|604,40
|-2,26%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.