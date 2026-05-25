Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
25.05.2026 05:50:32
Apple vs. Microsoft: What Their Revenue Trends Reveal for Investors
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) designs and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, and wearables worldwide, and it operates various platforms like the App Store alongside subscription-based services such as Apple TV+ and Apple Music.It recently announced an expansion of its specialized data centers and introduced lower-priced smartphone models. The company reported an approximately 27% net income margin for the quarter ended March 28, 2026.Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) develops and licenses software, cloud services, and devices globally, operating primarily through its Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
|
22.05.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Das macht der Dow Jones am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.26
|Apple, NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Die US-Aktien der Deutschen Bank im 1. Quartal 2026 (finanzen.at)
|
20.05.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones legt zum Start zu (finanzen.at)
|
19.05.26